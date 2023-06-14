Juneteenth celebrations
To commemorate Juneteenth, numerous N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources sites across the state will feature events and tours throughout the month of June.
Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Although it was two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War, it signifies the official end of slavery in the United States.
For more information about Juneteenth, including how the holiday is being marked at sites across the state, visit https://www.ncdcr.gov/juneteenth.
A Moment in Time
Live in the moment at fun-filled meetings for people with dementia and their caregivers every third Tuesday of the month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St. The meetings offer an opportunity to relax, play games, and enjoy music, crafts, snacks and conversation in a friendly atmosphere.
The theme for the June 20 meeting is “Dog Days of Summer” and will feature special guests from N.C. Pet Therapy Dogs. Those who wish may bring used blankets and towels to donate to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Meetings are held in the church fellowship hall. Park and enter at the front left side of the church. Look for the purple signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.