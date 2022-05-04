Voting
Primary elections will be held May 17. Those normally voting at the Jamestown Town Hall will vote instead at First Baptist Church in Jamestown.
Guilford County Board of Elections One-Stop Early Voting will be held through May 14, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Locations for early voting include:
• Old Courthouse Blue Room, first floor, Room #108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro,
• Ag Center (Barn) 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro,
• Brown Recreation Center 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro,
• Bur-Mil Club 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro,
• Craft Recreation Center 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro,
• Deep River Recreation Center 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point,
• Leonard Recreation Center 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro, and
• Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center 921 Eastchester Dr., Suite 1230, High Point (Former Oak Hollow Mall).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.