Memorial Day Wreath Laying
The Jamestown Veterans Committee will host a Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 30 at Wrenn Miller Park. The public is invited to attend.
Town Council
• The Council issued a resolution honoring Cara Arena for her service on the Planning Board and appointed Peggy Levi to the vacated position.
• The Jamestown Town Council issued several proclamations at its May 17 meeting. One recognized Memorial Day 2022 (May 30).
Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15) and Police Week (May 11-16) was accepted by Captain Sansour and members of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
Public Works Week (May 15-21) was accepted by Public Services Director Paul Blanchard and his staff. Councilmember Martha Wolfe later recognized Katie Weiner for Municipal Clerks Week, which was May 1-7.
• The Town Council will hold a special meeting on May 25 at 2 p.m. to update the Strategic Plan. The public is invited to attend.
Bicycle and Pedestrian survey extended
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Planning Committee is conducting a survey. The survey will be extended through June 10 to allow the staff and the consultant to do an in-person survey at the June 3 “Music in the Park” event. Anyone can participate online now, however. The survey may be found at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6833873/Jamestown-Open-House.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park on June 3 will feature “The Ryan Perry Band.” This band will present a blend of modern country peppered with honky-tonk hillbilly.
Music begins at 6 p.m. and concludes around 10 p.m.
The Presbyterian Homes Inc. reveals new name and logo
The Presbyterian Homes, Inc. has been rebranded under the name Brightspire, reflecting the organization’s open, faith-inspired mission to serve others through senior living communities and other initiatives.
The name change differentiates the organization from the many other “Presbyterian Homes” and similarly named organizations in the senior living space. It also allows the organization to emphasize its appeal to a broader community of residents, employees, and partners.
Brightspire currently owns and operates three continuing care retirement communities in North Carolina: River Landing at Sandy Ridge in High Point; Glenaire in Cary; and Scotia Village in Laurinburg. The organization also partners with Friends Homes in Greensboro, Capital Towers in Raleigh, and other organizations in the senior living space.
Existing and future residents will see no change in the names and logos of their individual communities.
