Local Farmers’ Market
First Baptist Church of Jamestown began its annual Farmers’ Market May 18 and will continue it each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. through the month of August. The event is held in the parking lot of the church at 306 Guilford Road.
Farmers and artisans who would like to participate as vendors may call the church at 336-454-2786.
Providing a vision for graduation
Throughout the month of May, before receiving their diplomas, seniors from all 28 Guilford County high schools have been dressing in caps and gowns to parade through every district elementary school to encourage students about their educational futures.
On May 17, Ragsdale High School students visited Union Hill, Pilot and Millis Road elementary schools.
SkillsUSA competition
Aidan Tobin, a student from Ragsdale High, won the Gold award in Commercial Baking at the SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships. He was competing with Guilford Technical Community College.
Other gold winners included Tucker Messinger, Northern High, competing with GTCC in Diesel Equipment Technology.
Jaiya Gomes, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, competing with GTCC, placed fourth in Criminal Justice.
SkillsUSA chapters help students excel as they prepare for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations.
Nineteen GCS students placed in the top five of their divisions during this year’s competition. The conference is the largest showcase of Career and Technical Education (CTE) in the state, with more than 1,500 students competing in more than 120 hands-on contests. The contests span more than 95 trade areas.
The SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships are for middle school, high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA. First-place winners earn the right to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta.
Student’s business plan wins prize
Ivana Korankyi, a pharmacy student from Jamestown, won 1st place and $10,000 for her business startup idea in High Point University’s 12th annual Business Plan Competition. Korankyi, who is on a path to receive her doctor of pharmacy degree in 2024, designed Flasky Labware, a specialized tool that collects the medication researchers and drug companies are usually unable to reach on the interior walls of a round-bottom laboratory flask.
During the competition, five finalists competed for startup funds for their businesses by presenting to a panel of business leaders serving as competition judges.
