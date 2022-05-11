Special Council meeting
The Jamestown Town Council will hold a special meeting May 11 at 9 a.m. in the Civic Center. The purpose of that meeting will be a presentation of a revenue neutral rate, updates to the Capital Improvement Program and discussion of the budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
Pedestrian bridge receives recognition
The East Fork pedestrian bridge and sidewalk project received an honorable mention at the NCDOT MOBI awards presentation May 4. The winner in the category was the City of Creedmoor Cross City Trail. The East Fork bridge project placed ahead of the Dillsboro Bridge project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.