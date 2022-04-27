Music in the Park
Dante’s Roadhouse will kick off Jamestown’s Music in the Park summer concert series at Wrenn Miller Park May 6 from 6-10 p.m. The band will be playing original songs and covers inspired by the golden age of rock including music by Neil Young, Grateful Dead, Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers, Little Feat and many more.
Four Saints Brewing will have craft beer available for sale. Food trucks include Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, Boho Berries, Gunny Smittys Hot Dogs and Hope Truck Food Co. Those with a sweet tooth may purchase homemade desserts from Cakes by B.
Bring a chair or blanket and join the fun.
