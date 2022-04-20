Back by Popular Demand
Friends of the Jamestown Public Library will sponsor another Choice Book Sale April 23 and April 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Choice books will be on display in the basement hallway of the Jamestown Public Library.
These books have been published between 2019-2022. Both fiction and nonfiction will be available.
Each book is only $5, cash or check only. Use the opportunity to expand your personal library with newer books and favorite authors. As always, the money raised enables the library to expand its collections and enhance programs throughout the year.
The sale will follow current Covid protocols.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan
The Jamestown Com-prehensive Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan will hold its first Open House April 25. Drop in any time between 5-7 p.m. at the Jamestown Civic Center, 301 E. Main St. Look through the materials available and pass on your thoughts.
AARP Workshop
The second AARP Committee Workshop will be April 28 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Living Longer, Living Smarter is presented by Dr. Althea Taylor Jones on how to create a long-term plan with financial, health, home & community, and legal considerations in mind. Decide, create and share.
This workshop will be held via Zoom and streamed on the Town’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestown. For the Zoom details, visit www.jamestown-nc.gov and click on Events. Those unfamiliar or uncomfortable with Zoom may view the workshop at the Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.