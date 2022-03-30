Café owners hope to reopen
For those wondering what has happened to SidWill’s café in Jamestown, it is temporary closed due to staffing problems.
“Many of our employees graduated and moved on to college,” said Sid’s daughter Stephanie. “Plus, since the pandemic we just have not had people apply for work. But we are open to the idea of hiring.”
SidWill’s continues to handle catering for all types of events, however, and hopes to reopen the café in the future.
Anyone interested in applying for work may contact Stephanie at 336-772-4036.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.