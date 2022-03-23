Honoring Vietnam veterans
Veteran’s Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald has defined March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day. To honor those who served on active duty at any time during military operations by the United States in Vietnam, a flag raising will be held on that day at 11 a.m. at Wrenn Miller Park. The community is invited to attend.
Mayor Lynn Montgomery also will read a proclamation to honor those who served from North Carolina.
Board approves LDO amendment
It took the Jamestown Planning Board less than 15 minutes to go through the agenda for its March 14 meeting. There was only one piece of new business to cover.
Following a public hearing, the Board unanimously approved an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance. The amendment clarifies the definition of planning director in Article III Definitions by noting the town manager or designee may act in the place of planning director.
The amendment went before the Town Council the following evening and the Council scheduled a public hearing on the matter at its April 19 meeting.
