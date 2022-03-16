Bradford resigns as girls’ basketball coach
Ben Bradford has stepped down as the Ragsdale High School girls’ basketball coach. He will remain at the school, however, as an assistant coach on the boys’ baseball team. Bradford had a winning six seasons at Ragsdale, with an overall record 109-40 and 40-16 in conference play. The team won the HAECO Invitational title in 2018.
While at Ragsdale, Bradford coached his two daughters in basketball. His son Braden is a freshman on the baseball team. Another son will soon be attending Ragsdale.
Starbucks
Starbucks has signed a lease with Koury Corporation for a new location of the popular coffee chain. The 2,500-sq. ft. site will be in Grandover Village Shopping Center at 6019 W. Gate City Blvd. The center is anchored by Publix with other tenants Chick-fil-A, LeBauer Health, Great Clips, PetSense, Heartland Dental and Vinci Nail Spa. There was no indication when the business would open.
Local food bank expands service
Renaissance Food Bank has increased its capacity to serve twice as many people in the area who may be suffering from food insecurity. Distribution of dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and more will be available to anyone beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturdays at Renaissance Church located at 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown. Renaissance Food Bank also is increasing its volunteer staff on hand to help with the increased demand.
In addition to food relief, clients will be asked if they have any additional material needs which could be met by CityServe of the Triad, a partner agency of Renaissance Food Bank. A photo ID is required to comply with some government grants, but no other documentation is necessary.
“Recent donations and grants have allowed for the expansion of food bank facilities including a walk-in freezer and more refrigerators to accommodate fresh foods” said Pastor Paula Bost, executive director of the Renaissance Food Bank,
Renaissance Food Bank is a partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and also receives food donations from local grocery stores throughout the Jamestown area. Anyone interested in volunteering with Renaissance Food Bank can contact Bost at 336-407-2674 or paulabost@RENtriad.church.
