February book sale
Friends of the Jamestown Public Library is sponsoring its annual book sale at the library on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Paper grocery bags will be provided and everything you can fit in the bag will cost only $10. Purchases may be made with cash or checks only.
Expect to find fiction and non-fiction hardcover and paperback books (both recent and vintage titles). There will be books on history, biographies, cookbooks, crafts and hobby books, puzzles and games, DVDs, CDs, LPs and audio books, children’s and young adult books and more.
All proceeds will be used to enhance the library’s selection of books, DVDs and other materials and to support community programs.
Masks are required. There also is a limit to the number of people allowed in the library at one time. It is requested that as soon as you purchase your selections you leave so others may come in.
The library is located at 200 W. Main St. In case of inclement weather or changes in Covid protocol, the event will be cancelled. Check the library website, jamestownpubliclibrary.com, for the latest information.
ADA Transition Plan
The Town of Jamestown is conducting an Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan to ensure inclusion and access for people with disabilities. Feedback will help the Town of Jamestown develop an ADA Transition Plan that will guide the planning of future pedestrian facility improvements. The survey is available at https://bit.ly/JamestownADA.
Contact info needed
In order to update the Town of Jamestown’s automated call system and ensure your most up-to-date contact information is recorded visit the website https://bit.ly/JamestownContact and complete the form, or call Town Hall at 336-454-1138.
The call system will be used to inform residents of unexpected changes in service.
