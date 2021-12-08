Christmas on Main continues to ring in the season
To celebrate the spirit of Christmas in Jamestown and support local businesses, Christmas on Main has been scheduled for every Wednesday in December – including the 1, 8, 15 and 22 – from 5-8 p.m.
In case you have missed the start of this seasonal event, there is still time to participate in the fun. A trolley will be available to transport people from one end of town to the other, ending at Jamestown Center on West Main. Hot chocolate will be served at the Town Hall and new this year is a Dewey’s Bakery located for the season at Kisses for Kate in Jamestown Center.
Many participating businesses will have cards that patrons may get stamped as they visit each location on the list. You may get them stamped anytime throughout the coming weeks, during the stores’ regular business hours or on the Christmas on Main event nights. The filled cards must be turned in by Dec. 22. A drawing will be held Dec. 23 for two gift baskets featuring goods from the businesses.
For everyone’s safety, masks are required on the trolley and in the shops.
A display has been placed at the stage area at Wrenn Miller Park, which creates a special place to make Christmas selfies or family photos. On Dec. 8 and 15 a professional photographer will be on hand to made pictures with the display as a backdrop.
Food Drive
To assist those in need, Jamestown United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru collection of food items Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m.
