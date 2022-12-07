Bypass opens
The Jamestown Bypass opened Dec. 3. Motorists are advised to pay attention to the new traffic patterns and lights as they travel on the bypass and roads dissecting it.
Honor Cards make good gifts
Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road in Greensboro, has Honor Cards available for $5. Artist William Magnum created the picture on the cards. All proceeds from their sale goes to support Greensboro Urban Ministries.
Custodial manager named GCS Employee of the Month
A leader in custodial services will close out her GCS career on a high note. Just a month away from her expected retirement, custodial area manager Faye Clayton was named the December GCS Employee of the Month.
As a custodial area manager for 15 years, Clayton supervises custodial services at about a dozen schools. She’s also there to assist custodians with issues that may arise in their buildings and help them improve their skills.
“Ms. Faye has been a positive influence for me in being a lead custodian,” wrote Myrtle Terry, lead custodian at Ragsdale High School, in one of several nominations. “She showed me how to deal with the difficult challenges that come with this job with a smile on my face. She has been a wonderful mentor. I love her spirit and how she chooses to handle conflicts.”
Clayton received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of December, her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, in the custodial services department and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.
City Lake Park Winterfest
The City of High Point Parks & Recreation is presenting Winterfest Dec. 10 from 3-7 p.m. Come see the light displays, inflatables, ride the train and carousel, visit the game truck, food venders and Santa, all while listening to holiday music provided by a DJ.
Admission is free with three canned food donations per person for The Salvation Army. All-you-can-ride passes are $5 or you can purchase $2 single tickets and $3 mini-golf rounds.
To purchase all-you-can-ride passes in advance, call 336-883-3498 and pick up the day of the Winterfest after 3 p.m. in Shelters 2 and 3.
The park is located at 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
Consulting for golf course
The Town of Jamestown has engaged National Golf Foundation Consulting to help create a strategic plan to improve user experiences at the course. Feedback is greatly appreciated. Enter your email at the end for a chance to win a free round of golf with a cart. You can access the survey at www.tinyurl.com/JamestownGolf.
Changes at Renaissance Place
The staff at Renaissance Church has announced the new project manager of Renaissance Place is Michael Goins. He may be reached at 251-656-9922 or michaelgoins@rentriad.church. The new web address for Renaissance Place is coworktriad.com.
A story about Renaissance Place and the church’s new building project appeared in the Nov. 30 issue of the Jamestown News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.