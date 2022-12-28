The new bridge over the Koonce City Lake opened Dec. 21 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bridge unites the High Point City Lake with the Piedmont Environmental Center. It also connects to the High Point and Bicentennial greenways. It is open to walkers, runners and cyclists.
A footpath goes through the former James Mendenhall property, which is on the Penny Road side.
The road to Camp Ann and the back part of the park now will be one way past the marina, exiting onto Penny Road. This used to be an entrance to the park and later the maintenance lot but now it will be used as a main park exit.
