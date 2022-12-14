Christmas Eve worship
Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road in Greensboro, will hold a special Christmas Eve worship service Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. The service will include communion and candlelight.
Christmas morning
Sedgefield Presbyterian Church will have a worship service Christmas morning at 10 a.m. Come as you are – PJs are welcome. There will be hot drinks and muffins served after the service.
New coffee shop
Kindred Coffee, 116 E. Main St., is now open. It will be open at 7 a.m. with extended hours for Christmas on Main. The business is operated by a local family and is in the former location of the Miller’s Market.
See next week’s Jamestown News for more information.
Winter Wonder Park
High Point City Lake Park is the site of Winter Wonder Park Dec. 17, 18, 31 and Jan. 1 from 3-7 p.m. Train and carousel rides and rounds of mini golf will be available with a $5 all-you-can-ride pass or $2 for single train or carousel tickets and $3 per round for mini golf.
Hot chocolate will be for sale at the concession stand, and light displays will be featured around the park. Call 336-883-3498 for information. The park is located at 602 W. Main St.
