History moves forward
On Nov. 16, 1947, a Congregation of Catholic Sisters (known as the Poor Servants of the Mother of God) traveled from England and Ireland with the dream of building a hospital in the small community of High Point, N.C. Due to various setbacks, it was determined by the Sisters that instead of a hospital, they would build and operate a convalescent home, which is located at the corner of Penny and Greensboro roads.
Staff and residents recently celebrated this monumental occasion by updating a time capsule that dates to 1947 with items from 2021.
Pennybyrn at Maryfield has evolved from its humble beginning to today’s 71-acre campus-style community. Items selected for the time capsule reflect the facility’s growth and the staff’s commitment to service.
“Over the years, the one constant that remains is to continue to serve all with dignity and respect, in a spirit of joy and kindness,” said Sister Lucy Hennessy, Pennybyrn mission leader. “The commitment of the SMG Sisters and Pennybyrn has remained unchanged, but the way that we deliver care continues to grow.”
