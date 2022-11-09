Getting through the holidays
A one-session class “Getting Through the Holidays After the Loss of a Loved One” will be held Nov. 14 from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Rooks Room at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Use the back door and someone will be in the office to give you directions to the classroom.
Refreshments will be served.
Community Thanksgiving breakfast
A community Thanksgiving breakfast will be held Nov. 19 from 8-10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Jamestown United Methodist Church. The event, which is sponsored by the mission group at JUMC, is free to the community. Donations will be accepted but are not required.
The meal will include a large variety of breakfast items to suit the taste of any palate.
Update to Choral fundraiser
The Jamestown United Methodist Church Chancel Choir recently hosted a concert/fundraiser called “Back-to-Broadway.” The concert featured the JUMC Chancel Choir, several soloists from the church, and choirs from Jamestown and Southwest middle schools and Ragsdale and Southwest high schools. Proceeds from the event will be divided among the four schools’ choral programs.
The goal was to raise at least $4,000. At last count the amount raised was $11,000.
