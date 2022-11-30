Christmas in Jamestown
The Jamestown Christmas Parade will be held on Main Street Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
Christmas on Main, which includes businesses throughout the town, is scheduled for Dec. 7, 14, and 21 from 5-8 p.m.
Bus is for donating, not riding
The big red bus, which can be found at Chick-fil-A, 6015 W. Gate City Blvd. on Dec. 5, will not be there to take anyone on a trip. But it will provide the opportunity to give others the “gift of life” during this holiday season.
A blood drive will be held in the bus from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and may be made by visiting oneblood.org/donate-now and using sponsor code #66834.
