Tee It Up for Teachers
Enjoy a great round of golf and support North Carolina educators and students. Tee It Up for Teachers, a charity golf tournament with proceeds going to The North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Foundation, will be held Oct. 25 at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Practice facilities will be open. The 18-hole, Captain’s Choice round begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. A boxed lunch will follow play.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams with the lowest scores and individual prizes awarded for closest-to-the-pin and longest drive. Raffle drawing and awards will take place immediately following completion of the round of golf.
The NC DKG Educational Foundation provides funding for innovative educational projects and professional development opportunities impacting students and teachers across the state, including those in Guilford County.
Create a team, be a sponsor, or make a contribution. Sponsorship and registration are available online at www.ncdkgef.org.
If you would like to have your events added to About Town, email them to Norma B. Dennis, ndworddesign@gmail.com.
