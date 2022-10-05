Dementia Awareness Conference
A dementia conference will be held Oct. 11 from 1-5 p.m. in the civic center at Jamestown Town Hall.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors and current research and treatments available for some symptoms.
In addition, explore how communication changes throughout the journey of a person with Alzheimer’s and identify the most common behavioral challenges of the disease all while taking a deep dive into intervention strategies. There will also be a discussion of Alzheimer’s Association resources and support services.
To register go to tinyurl.com/JamestownDementiaAwareness or call Elizabeth at Town Hall at 336-454-1138.
Loose-leaf collection
Loose-leaf collection will begin Oct. 25 and run through February. Prior to Oct. 25, all loose leaves and trimmings must be bagged in a clear plastic bag and placed at the curb for pick-up.
