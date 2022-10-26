Black Twig Pickers to appear live
The Historic Jamestown Society will present the Appalachian old-time sounds of the Black Twig Pickers, live in concert Nov. 5 from 2-4 p.m. The event is free. It will be held at the historic Mendenhall Homeplace, 603 W. Main Street.
JBA plans end-of-year events
Members of the Jamestown Business Association held a brief meeting Oct. 19 at Jamestown United Methodist Church. The main topics of discussion were participation in the Jamestown Christmas Parade, which will be held Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and Christmas on Main scheduled for Dec. 7, 14, and 21 from 5-8 p.m.
A nominating committee will be seeking new JBA officers for year 2023.
To learn more about JBA check out the website jamestownbusinessassociation.org.
Loose-leaf collection
Loose-leaf collection has begun and will run through Feb. 24. Residents may place loose leaves at the curb for collection. Please keep leaves clear of sticks, rocks and debris which can damage equipment. A guide to loose leaf collection can be found on the Town’s website and Facebook pages.
