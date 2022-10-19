Pumpkins in the Park
The town is applying for an Accessibility for Parks (AFP) grant for Jamestown Park and would like input from the community. A meeting will be held Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Jamestown Park, Shelter 1. Participants will have the opportunity to paint mini pumpkins and comment on proposed improvements and facilities at the park.
Historic Jamestown Society hosts October events
• Tales from Beyond the Grave, a history walk of Deep River Friends Cemetery, will be held Oct. 21 and 22 at 4 p.m. The cemetery is located at 5300 W. Wendover Ave. in High Point.
A $5 per person donation is recommended. All proceeds benefit the Historic Jamestown Society.
• True Tales of the Macabre: An after-dark tour of Mendenhall Homeplace is planned for Oct. 28. Tours will run consecutively from 6:30-9 p.m. Admission if $10.
The Homeplace is located at 603 W. Main Street in Jamestown.
Shopping extravaganza
Friends of the Jamestown Public Library are holding a Holiday Basket and Choice Book Sale (books published since 2019) on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The sale will feature several fall gift baskets and lots of Christmas baskets at a variety of price points. Sales will be on a cash or check basis only.
It is not too early to start shopping for the holidays. All proceeds will be used toward the purchase of books, DVDs, CDs and programing.
The event will be held outside or inside depending on the weather.
Servant’s Heart Worship Center hosts Community Outreach Day
Servant’s Heart Worship Center is partnering with CityServe of the Triad to help local families with assistance that will provide free groceries, clothing, shoes and household items. The event, called “Community Outreach Day” will take place Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Servant’s Heart Worship Center, 275 Parris Ave. in High Point.
Hiawatha Hemphill, senior pastor of Servant’s Heart Worship Center says events like this are an opportunity to serve and meet new people in the community. Hemphill adds these events are at the heart of the church’s mission statement that says we are “a church with a heart to serve God and people.”
The CityServe distribution model is based on a HUB to POD supply chain. The Renaissance Church in Jamestown operates a HUB that serves as a distribution site for food boxes and goods-in-kind (donated by Amazon, Walmart, Costco and others) to local churches in its geographical region, also known as PODs. Servant’s Heart Worship Center operates as A POD to help meet the needs of its neighborhood.
