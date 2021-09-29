Women in Motion hosts networking night
Join Women in Motion for a networking night Oct. 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Rickety Bridge Winery, 518 N Hamilton St. in High Point. Make new connections and reconnect with old as women from all over the greater High Point area come together.
Fiber Arts Day
The Historic Jamestown Society will host Fiber Arts Day Oct. 23 at the Mendenhall Homeplace in Jamestown. Admission is free and there will be fun for the entire family. Mark you calendars now, and look for more details in an upcoming issue of the Jamestown News.
If you would like to have your events added to About Town, email them to Norma B. Dennis, ndworddesign@gmail.com.
