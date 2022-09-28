Music in the Park
The Music in the Park finale will be held Oct. 7 from 6-10 p.m. in Wrenn Miller Park. The event will feature the group 80z Nation. Wear your 80’s vintage wardrobe and join in a night of throwback fun. Special points if you wear a Swatch Watch.
Four Saints Brewing will have craft beer. Food trucks include: Homeslice Pizza and Subs, Boho Berries, Gunny Smitty’s Hot Dogs, Hope Truck Food Co., Kona Ice and desserts by Cakes By B.
Public hearings
There will be a public hearing at the Oct. 18 Town Council meeting at 6 p.m. regarding an amendment to the zoning ordinance for 4718 Harvey Road from Agricultural (AG) to Conditional Zoning-Bypass (CZ-B). Windsor Homes Land Acquisition and Development Services, LLC, is planning a new housing development on the site that is across the street from both Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools.
The Town Council has scheduled three other public hearings for the same evening for the former Johnson property along Guilford College and Mackay Roads regarding rezoning, annexation and the development agreement.
Voting returns to Town Hall
Citizens can vote again at the Jamestown Civic Center at Town Hall beginning with the Nov. 8 general election.
After missing being a polling place for the May 17 primary, many people believed voting would never return to the site it has been for decades. The Guilford County Board of Elections voted unanimously on Sept. 20 to restore the privilege to the Civic Center. Many voters contacted the Board of Elections protesting the May location.
Early voting, Oct. 20-Nov. 5, will not be possible this year, however.
Fire Prevention Month
October includes the annual celebration of Fire Prevention Month.
NFPA is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 9-15. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple, yet important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Top safety tips:
• Fire is Fast. Once your smoke alarms sound, you could have less than two minutes to get out safely
• Smoke alarms sense smoke well before you can, alerting you to danger.
• Smoke alarms need to be in every bedroom, outside of the sleeping areas and on each level of your home.
• Knowing two ways out of every room is an important piece of your home fire escape plan.
• Choose an outside meeting place that is a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
New traffic pattern on Oakdale Road
Signs on Oakdale Road state that a new traffic pattern will begin on Sept. 28. Indications are that the bridge over the bypass will be opened.
New 4-way stop
The intersection of Kivett and Riverdale drives is now a four-way stop. This type of intersection has shown to reduce crashes by 68 percent. Motorists should take care when approaching the intersection.
