Guidelines for attending GCS athletic events have changed
Times have changed and with it come new ways to keep school students and the community safe. Guilford County Schools has implemented a new policy for attending its district athletic events. Starting Sept. 23, purses, backpacks and other traditional bags will not be allowed.
Acceptable bags must be made of clear plastic or vinyl, including gallon-sized or smaller zip storage bags. Small clutch bags, diaper bags, with the infant/toddler present, and bags used for medical supplies, such as insulin pumps, will be allowed but will be subject to inspection.
Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will be turned away from the venue at or near the gates. They will have the opportunity to return prohibited items to their car.
This change is one of several updates being made as the district reviews safety procedures on its campuses. Following the successful use of security scanners at its high school entrances, GCS has begun using them at large public gatherings, including athletic events.
“The safety of our students, staff and guests is a top priority,” said Dr. Whitney Oakley, superintendent. “We are constantly enhancing our emergency and safety protocols and procedures.”
