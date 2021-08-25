Golf classic approaching quickly
The Bow Stafford Memorial Golf Classic, sponsored by the Jamestown Rotary Club, is scheduled for Sept. 10 at Jamestown Park Golf Course. Members of the Jamestown Rotary Club are working on the final arrangements, hoping to make this the most successful tournament they have had thus far.
“The community is really stepping up and supporting us with sponsorships and teams,” said Tournament Chairman Jerry Brett. “Although the event is quickly filling up with teams, we are still looking for additional teams, as well as sponsors if anyone has an interest in playing or helping us financially.
“Proceeds from the tournament go to Feeding Lisa’s Kids, a very worthwhile local non-profit.”
Anyone interested in participating may contact Brett at jerrybrett1976@gmail.com or go to the Jamestown Rotary website at www.jamestownrotaryclub.com.
