Shop N.C., shop local
The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association (NCRMA) recently launched a new campaign, “Welcome! We’re Here for You.” This digital campaign celebrates retailers across the state and encourages customers to #ShopNC.
“North Carolina retailers’ commitment to their communities, where they live and operate, is strong and deep,” said Andy Ellen, president, and general counsel for NCRMA. “We hope shoppers will visit brick and mortar stores not only because of their excellent staff, superior customer service and the specialty products they provide, but also to give back to their communities, by keeping their money local.”
The Jamestown Business Association takes the idea a step farther by encouraging everyone to support retail and service businesses in Jamestown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.