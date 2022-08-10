Open houses and other school news
On Aug. 29, more than 68,000 students on the traditional calendar will enter Guilford County schools and classrooms ready to begin the new school year. Before students return to class parents and families will have the opportunity to meet their child’s teacher and learn more about the upcoming year when they attend their school’s open house.
The schedule is as follows:
• High schools — Monday, Aug. 22
• Middle schools — Tuesday, Aug. 23
• Elementary schools — Wednesday, Aug. 24
Schools on non-traditional calendars that span multiple grade levels or serve special needs students may not follow this schedule. Parents should check with the individual schools for open house dates and times in those cases.
GCS continues its ongoing work on security enhancements. Students attending the district’s comprehensive high schools will enter their school through touchless security scanners. Other safety enhancements will be added throughout the 2022-2023 school year.
The federal program covering the costs of school meals has ended. Families will now need to apply online to receive free meals by visiting www.lunchapplication.com.
The Here Comes the Bus app will go live on Aug. 29.
7th and 12th graders required to have vaccines
The Guilford County Department of Public Health has scheduled several immunization clinics for students. State law requires 7th graders to have one dose of the Tdap and MCV vaccine, and 12th graders are required to have a booster dose of the MCV vaccine. If students do not show proof of the required vaccinations by the 30th day of school, they will risk being excluded from class.
Vaccines and boosters are available at:
• Greensboro Health Department, 1100 E. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, 22-25, 29 and Sept. 1.
• High Point Health Department, 501 E. Green Drive, High Point, 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 16, 22-25, 29 and Sept. 1.
Regular clinic appointments are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday through Friday). Call 336-641-3245 to schedule. Students may also receive the proper immunizations by visiting their health care provider.
Grandover now part of Wyndham
Grandover Resort and Spa is now a Wyndham Grand Hotel, part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
The AAA Four-Diamond award-winning golf resort announced the union Aug. 2, prior to the start of the Wyndham Championship played at nearby Sedgefield Country Club.
As a Wyndham Grand Hotel, Grandover joins nearly 70 upper-upscale hotels around the world. The resort features two 18-hole championship golf courses, spa, tennis courts, fitness center, fine dining and meeting space.
Grandover Resort and Spa was developed and is managed by Koury Corporation.
