Summer concert at JUMC
Katherine Ledbetter and Mike Jenkins will perform an afternoon of classical music June 25 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Jamestown United Methodist Church. The concert will include a wide array of pieces that Ledbetter studied during her time as an undergraduate at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
This will be Ledbetter’s final performance at JUMC before going to Germany to sing the role of Donna Elvira in Mozart’s Don Giovani with the Lyric Opera Studio Weimar.
Afterward, she will move to Florida to pursue a master’s degree in opera at Florida State University.
