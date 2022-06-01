SWHS custodian named GCS Employee of the Month
Dedication “above and beyond the call of duty” to his job earned Brett Lloyd the title of June GCS Employee of the Month.
“Brett is the hardest working lead custodian we have had for years,” writes Southwest Guilford High School math teacher Tracy Repko in her nomination. “He replies immediately to all needs, big or small, and never hesitates. Whether it is a request for 40 tables set up or rearranging pallets of books or being somewhere to help at the drop of a dime, he is there. Brett is kind, polite and dedicated to our school.”
Lloyd received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of June, his photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Southwest Highand at the Greensboro Jaycees office.
GCS meal program sites open in June
Free breakfast and lunch will be served at 22 schools across the county. Guilford County Schools will offer free meals to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months.
The summer meals will be available Mondays through Thursdays starting on June 13. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Currently the only local site available from June 13 - August 19 is Southwest Elementary.
Special Council meeting rescheduled
The Special Town Council meeting originally scheduled for May 25 has been rescheduled for June 6 at 9 a.m. in the Civic Center.
