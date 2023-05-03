Music in the Park
The summer schedule for Jamestown’s Music in the Park will kick off May 5 at 6 p.m. at Wrenn Miller Park. Dust off your dancing shoes as Dante’s Roadhouse starts the season with originals and covers inspired by 60’s and 70’s rock music.
Food trucks available include Fresh Catch Seafood, Marty’s BBQ, Giannos Wood Fired Pizza, Gunny Smith Hot Dogs, Gianno’s Gelato and Duck Donuts. Four Saints will offer beer and Weathervane will provide wine to interested patrons.
The next Music in the Park event will be held on June 2.
Grill Safety
As it gets warmer, more people tend to enjoy time outside, which includes cooking with grills. Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department offers these suggestions to help stay safe when cooking outdoors:
• Never leave a grill unattended when cooking.
• Keep the grill at least 3 feet away from your home.
• When using propane ensure all the fittings are tight and there is no leaking gas.
• When using charcoal use approved lighter fluid and approved grill lighters.
• Always clean the grill before and after each use to ensure no flare-ups happen.
Jamestown Parks and Recreation launches new website
Visit the new Parks and Recreation website to explore facilities and activities offered in Jamestown. One feature allows residents to check availability of dates then reserve and pay for picnic shelters online: https://jamestownnc.myrec.com.
