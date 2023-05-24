Shopping for a Cause
A special vendor’s market, Shopping for a Cause, is scheduled for June 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Jamestown Center, 705 W. Main St. The event is sponsored by Kisses 4 Kate and coordinated by Purple Wagon Events.
A variety of vendors and food trucks will provide a pleasant shopping experience that will not only be fun, but also benefit children with cancer and their families.
Kisses for Kate was started in 2010 in hopes of providing adequate, specially-ventilated housing for 4-year-old cancer patient Kate Thornton, her parents and four siblings. After her death the project continued as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit with proceeds going to support programs for children with cancer and their families.
“A percentage of the sales from Shopping for a Cause will go to Kisses 4 Kate,” said Kat Manzella, executive director of the organization. “Products from our gift shop and boutique (at 705F W. Main) will also be available for sale.”
Many of the items, such as bags, bowties, journal markers and sunglass cases, are made from market sample materials. There are gowns that have never been worn and some only worn once. Also included are quilts, t-shirt quilts, custom memory bears and more.
In addition to Kisses 4 Kate, vendors will include Root and Rust, Crafting with Diane Marie, Big D’s Woodcrafter, Sweet Mornings Farm, Rachel’s Radiant Rad Nails, Terry’s Creations, Heart and Sew, Tupperware with Trisha, Your Candle Company, Skylar Gourmet Popped Popcorn, Art’s scroll saw and fretwork designs, Pure Wellness Body and Health, Poured Paintings & Creations by Colleen, J Vintiques and food trucks from JJ Cuban and Sugar Shack.
Choice Book and Basket sale
Friends of the Jamestown Public Library will host a Choice Book and Basket Sale June 3 and June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Choice Books are published in 2020 or later and will be available for $5 each. Themed summer gift baskets will also be available.
The event is cash or check only. All proceeds go to support the Jamestown Public Library.
GCS receives national recognition for music education
For the sixth year in a row, the NAMM Foundation named Guilford County Schools one of the “Best Communities for Music Education.”
The designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students as part of a well-rounded education.
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational, cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading than their peers, and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school but to attend college as well.
