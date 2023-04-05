Living Last Supper
Lutheran Church of Our Father will present “The Living Last Supper” April 6 at 7 p.m. The play depicts the reactions of Jesus’ disciples when he tells that one of them will betray him that night.
Each disciple reflects on his relationship with Jesus, and ponders how any of the disciples could be the one Jesus is talking about. Ultimately, they ask themselves if they could be the one. Only Jesus and the last disciple to speak — Judas — know the answer.
The play was performed three times prior to the Covid outbreak. This year marks the first production since the pandemic.
The play is part of the Maundy Thursday service and all are welcome to attend. Lutheran Church of Our Father is located at 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro.
Trash, recycling pickup
Remember, new 96-gallon green plastic wheeled cans, or toters, to be used for solid waste will be delivered beginning April 9 and may be used immediately as pickup begins April 11 and 12.
Solid waste and recycling now will be done on the same days. The town has been divided as shown on the map at www.jamestowncando-nc.gov with those in the blue area having Tuesday pickup and those in the green area having Wednesday pickup. Solid waste and recycling will only be picked up those two days. Guilford and Oakdale roads are the basic dividing lines. Residents on opposite sides of Guilford Road will have their pickups on different days.
Pickup of yard waste will be Thursdays and Fridays. Bulk pickup day is the first Thursday each month.
All trash should be placed at the street no later than 7 a.m. on pickup days.
SPC plant sale
In honor of Earth Day, Sedgefield Presbyterian Church will host its 2nd Annual Spring Plant Sale April 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will include a variety of annuals, perennials, vegetable seedlings and garden art. Proceeds will fund future Earth Care committee projects.
SPC is located at 4216 Wayne Road, Greensboro.
