The Jamestown Rotary Club is partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor its annual blood drive on May 5 from 1-5:30 p.m. at Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3511 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., High Point (at the corner of MLK Jr. Drive and Harvey Road).
“The blood drive gives us the opportunity to make a difference and give the gift of life,” said Jeff Ardoin, Rotary Club committee chairman.
The goal for this drive is 26 pints.
Blood drives are important because:
• The Red Cross needs to collect more than 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,500 platelet donations each day to reach its needs.
• The blood collected by the Red Cross helps millions of patients in over 2,500 hospitals and other facilities across the country.
• Most blood donations — 84 percent — are given at community blood drives.
Call 336-885-9121 to make an appointment.
