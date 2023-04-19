Fire Academy Open House
Students at Ragsdale, Andrews, Southern Guilford, and Southeast Guilford high schools are invited to attend a Fire Academy Open House at Guilford Technical Community College on March 20. The open house is at 6 p.m. in the ERTC 3, Room 119 on the Jamestown campus at 5908 Stanford Road.
The HS Fire Academy Cadet Program, which is being piloted in those high schools, is intended for seniors who express an interest in the Fire Service career pathway. The free one-year dual-enrollment Workforce Continuing Education program will start in the fall.
Plant sale to grow ministries
Our Father Lutheran Church, 3304 Groometown Road, will host a plant sale April 22 from 8 a.m.-noon. The rain date is April 23from noon-4 p.m.
More than three-dozen types of plants from perennials and annuals to ground covers, herbs, and vegetables will be available. Some are ready to transplant now and some will need to continue growing first.
It is recommend that you arrive early before your choices of plants are sold out.
All monies raised from Our Father’s plant sale will go to various ministries from hosting 12-step programs to Sunday worship.
