Black Powder fire
It wasn’t fire from the grill that sent firefighters to Black Powder Smokehouse just before lunch on April 7. It was a small fire in one of the smoke stacks. The owners were not overly concerned because the issue was corrected and they planned to open for dinner the same day.
Special Council Budget Meeting
The Jamestown Town Council and staff will hold a third meeting to discuss the 2023/24 budget and Capital Improvement Program on April 14 at 9 a.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall, 301 East Main St. The public is invited to attend.
A Moment In Time
The April A Moment In Time meeting will be held on the 18th from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 East Main St. Meetings have been moved to the church fellowship hall. Park and enter at the front left side of the church. Look for the purple signs.
The theme this month is “An Afternoon at the Movies.”
A Moment In Time is a place for people with dementia and their caregivers to relax, play games, enjoy music, snacks, crafts and chat in a friendly atmosphere. It is held every third Tuesday of the month.
Reservations are requested but not required. For more information or to register, contact Laura Gulledge at 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.
Look for highlights of A Moment In Time at https://www.facebook.com/jumcmemorycafe.
Renaissance Place announces Grand Opening
After months of planning and renovations, Renaissance Place, a new co-working space and office suite will host a Grand Opening celebration on April 26 from 10 a.m. until noon.
The High Point Chamber of Commerce will be there to help commemorate the occasion. The public is invited and all existing tenants and co-work members may join in the festivities as well.
Guests will be able to take tours of the facility, enjoy a free brunch, and take advantage of promotional rates for new members who sign up on the day of the event.
Renaissance Place, located at 2212 Eastchester Dr. in High Point, offers a range of amenities including private offices, dedicated desks, co-working memberships, meeting rooms, and more. Members have access to high-speed Internet, printing services, and free coffee.
Renaissance Place is a ministry of Renaissance Church in Jamestown, which also will be launching a second campus of the church in space adjacent to the office complex. The addition will provide community members with an opportunity to work, connect and worship in one central location.
“Our goal is to provide a welcoming and professional environment for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers,” said Jason Goins, lead pastor of Renaissance Church.
For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.coworktriad.com.
