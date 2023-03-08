Rotary golf tournament
It is not too early to begin thinking about the Bow Stafford Memorial Golf Classic sponsored by the Jamestown Rotary Club. Although not scheduled until June 23 at Jamestown Park Golf Course, the event is already quickly filling up with teams. Members of the Jamestown Rotary Club are continuing to work on the arrangements, hoping to make this the most successful tournament they have had.
“The community is really stepping up and supporting us with sponsorships and teams,” said Richard Newbill, tournament chair. “But we are still looking for additional sponsors and teams if anyone has an interest in playing or helping us financially.”
The beneficiary of proceeds from the tournament is “Feeding Lisa’s Kids, a local non-profit, as well as other local charitable groups.
Anyone interested in participating should check the Jamestown Rotary website at www.jamestownrotaryclub.com.
