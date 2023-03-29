Free Paper Shredding
The Sedgefield Woman’s Club will hold a free shredding event in the Adams Farm Shopping Center, 5710 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro on April 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This is the opportunity to have personal papers and confidential documents destroyed on site at no cost.
Club members are raising awareness that consumer fraud and identity theft are becoming an epidemic in our communities. They want to help by offering the shredding event.
Members will be onsite to collect donations of canned goods, books, clothes, and Styrofoam. The canned foods will be donated to the David Wilson Food Pantry at Lutheran Church of Our Father. Books will be donated to Family Services of the Piedmont, Interactive Resource Center and The Salvation Army. The clothes will go to Bob’s Closet and the Styrofoam will go
to Tiny House Community Development to help the homeless.
Commonwealth Document Management, a commercial and residential document destruction service, which provides record storage and hard drive destruction services, will provide the shredding.
