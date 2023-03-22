Manda’s Move In
To help support the Manda’s Move In project for foster kids aging out of the system, bring items such as silverware, dishes, food containers, bath towels, dish towels, pillows, blankets toiletries, etc., to Deep River Recreation Center, 1525 Skeet Club Road, High Point, on April 1 from 12-3 p.m.
Amanda Pipkin created the project several years ago and continues to host drives of this nature to provide help for older foster kids who will soon be living on their own.
