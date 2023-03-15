Water Treatment Plant comments requested
The City of High Point is asking residents impacted by the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant in Jamestown to submit written comments or request a public hearing regarding the Air Quality Title V Operation Permit. Requests for a public hearing must be in writing and include a statement supporting the need.
The public comment period must be postmarked by April 2. Send requests to Rahul Thaker, Division of Air Quality, 1641 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1641.
Written comments may be submitted during the public comment period at daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Type “HighPointEWTP.21B” in the subject line.
For more information, write Thaker at the address above or call 919-707-8740.
A Moment in Time
A Moment in Time will meet March 21 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church. The theme this month is Dr. Suess and the Suess Café. Special guest Robin Gentile will provide music at the event.
A Moment in Time is a place for people with dementia and their caregivers to relax, play games, enjoy music and snacks and chat in a friendly atmosphere.
Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month in a Sunday school classroom on the lower right front level. Look for signs and enter at the patio.
Reservations are requested but not required. Contact Laura Gulledge at 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.
Community Day
Join the Historic Jamestown Society as it hosts Community Day March 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Mendenhall Homeplace. The free event will be a day for sharing the Jamestown community’s past and present. Learn stories from different areas of the community and how this history has shaped lives. Topics include Oakdale, Florence, Forestdale, Wiley Park, the school and library, Deep River Hunting Lodge, education, gold mines, genealogy and more.
Food will be available for purchase.
See next week’s Jamestown News for further information.
