Jamestown Wells Fargo closing
Wells Fargo has announced its latest round of branch closings, including the Jamestown location at 124 E. Main St. This “branch will permanently close June 7, 2023,” according to a letter sent to customers.
The closing is part of the current plan to close 17 branches nationwide, according to its latest disclosure to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. At least 54 Wells Fargo branches have closed in North Carolina since July 2020 and more than 6,600 have closed since Wells Fargo took over Wachovia in 2009.
Other Wells Fargo braches that will remain open are located at 2613 Eastchester Dr. and 1700 N. Main St., both in High Point.
Cereal Domino Challenge
Southwest Elementary has been collecting boxes of cereal for A Simple Gesture, a non-profit that provides food for those facing shortages.
Students were challenged to collect 700 (100 per grade level) and, if they reached their goal, staff promised to line the boxes up like dominoes and allow the children to watch. So far students have collected 773 boxes. Setup was scheduled for Feb. 28.
Read Across America Week
Read Across America Week begins March 2 on the birthday of beloved author Dr. Seuss and continues until March 6. The entire month of March, in fact, is dedicated to reading. Events to encourage reading are organized across the nation by schools and organizations.
Throughout the week, different GCS schools will be hosting special activities. Jamestown Elementary plans to hold a Dr. Seuss-themed spirit week.
Christian author to speak at High Point Library
The High Point Public Library will host a book singing and discussion with award-winning author Vanessa Miller on March 11 from 3-4 p.m. The event will be held in the Morgan Community Room on the first floor of the library.
In addition to being a Christian fiction author, Miller is a playwright and motivational speaker. She is based in North Carolina.
Following a discussion “What We Found in Hallelujah,” Miller will greet guests and sign copies of her novel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.