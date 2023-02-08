A bag of books for 10 bucks
Friends of the Jamestown Public Library are once again offering bargain prices to help you increase your personal library, as well as obtain funds to enhance the public library’s selection of books, DVDs and other materials and to support community programs.
On Feb. 18 the 6th annual bag sale will be held on the library’s lowest level. Everything you can fit into a paper grocery bag will cost only $10 and the bags will even be provided. Choose from hardcover and paperback books – including recent and vintage publications of fiction, history, biography, cookbooks, crafts and more – DVDs, children’s books, games and puzzles. Sales will be cash or check.
In the event of inclement weather the event will be rescheduled for Feb. 25.
For those not familiar with Jamestown, the library is the historic brick building located at 200 W. Main St. (on the corner of Main Street and Ragsdale Road) that once served as Jamestown Public School.
For the latest information about the book sale and the library, check the website www.jamestownpubliclibrary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.