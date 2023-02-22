Black History Open House
Mendenhall Homeplace will sponsor a drop-in Black History Open House Feb. 25 from 1-4 p.m. Ruby Leach, who grew up in the nearby Florence/Sapptown area, will host the event. Everyone is invited. Mendenhall Homeplace is located at 603 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
Homicide victim identified
Derrick Anthony Hinds, 51, was shot and killed just before 5 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 100 block of Woodleigh Court in Forestdale East. Crystal Constance Bennett, 40, of Jamestown, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office did not release Hinds’ name at the time. The investigation is ongoing, Anyone with information should call Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000 or the Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-5969.
