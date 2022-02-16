Women in Motion organization to host Women’s Summit
The Women in Motion organization will host a Women’s Summit focused on “Women in Wellness” on March 3, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Furnitureland South in Jamestown.
Registration is currently open on the website https://www.womeninmotionhp.org/womenssummit and will end Feb. 24. The cost is $95 for Women in Motion members, $150 for non-members, or a group rate of $600 for six tickets. Women from all fields and at all stages of their careers are invited to participate in the event.
Participants will learn from experts and each other about creating positive organizational cultures, advocating for physical health, protecting mental health, and staying productive in an increasingly demanding world.
The summit will feature nationally recognized productivity expert Tanya Dalton and include breakout sessions aimed to help women to advocate for themselves personally and professionally.
The event is presented by Women in Motion of High Point and sponsored by Bethany Medical and Lenny Peters Foundation. Other local area sponsors include Furnitureland South, Brayton Family Foundation, Emerywood Baptist Church, First Bank, Triad Lifestyle Medicine, and United Way of Greater High Point.
For more information and to register online, visit https://www.womeninmotionhp.org/womenssummit.
