A Moment In Time
The February meeting of A Moment in Time will be held on the 21th at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main Street. Park and enter at the patio on the front right of the church. Look for the signs. The meeting is in a lower-level Sunday school room.
A Moment in Time offers people with dementia and their caregivers a place to come and relax, play games, enjoy music, snacks and chat in a friendly atmosphere.
The group meets every month on the third Tuesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
This month the theme is patriotism and President’s Day. Karl Eisenhauer, musician, will be the special guest.
Reservations are requested but not required. To register or ask questions, contact Laura Gulledge at 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com. You also can find out more at https://www.facebook.com/jumcmemorycafe.
Our Father Lutheran Church holds special Ash Wednesday services
In the Church calendar, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and Christ’s journey to the cross. This year it falls on Feb. 22.
Lent is a time of penitence and somber reflection and Ash Wednesday begins the season with a reminder that, “we are dust, and to dust we shall return” (Gen. 3:19). As a remembrance of human mortality and complete dependence on Christ for salvation, on Ash Wednesday Christians often mark their foreheads with an ashen cross. It also serves as a visible sign of God’s promise and love.
Our Father Lutheran Church will hold services on Ash Wednesday at noon and 6 p.m. where those who wish may receive the ash cross upon their foreheads. The ashes used will be made from the palm fronds from last year’s Palm Sunday service.
The church also will offer ashes on-the-go. Drive up to the church office entrance at 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro, between 8-9 a.m. to receive your ash cross and be on your way.
