Benefit for former foster kids
Another Manda’s Move In will be held at the High Point Theatre Feb. 4. The ongoing project, founded by Amanda Pipkin, assists foster children aging out of the system.
Some examples of items to donate are silverware, dishes, food containers, bath towels, dishtowels, pillows, blankets toiletries, cleaning supplies or other things needed for these young adults to start housekeeping on their own. Monetary donations or gift cards Pipkin can use to shop for things not donated will also be appreciated.
Parker nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game
Ragsdale High School basketball player Kobe Parker was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game for 2023. He joined four other nominees from North Carolina for the honor.
McDonald’s All-American games are the most prestigious annual All-Star events in high school basketball. Unfortunately none of the North Carolina players made the cut, which will be held this year on March 28 in Houston.
Man killed in Forestdale East
Crystal Constance Bennett, of Jamestown, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with first-degree murder after a man was fatally shot. Guilford County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 5 a.m. incident that occurred in the 100 block of Woodleigh Court in Forestdale East.
Details of the event and the man’s name have not been released at this point. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000 or the Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-5969.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.