All Saints Episcopal Church resumes annual Art-a-Fair
After a two-year hiatus due to Covid 19, the 11th Annual All Saints Episcopal Church Art-a-Fair will once again be held Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m. in the church Parish Hall at 4211 Wayne Road in Greensboro.
More than 20 local artists will participate in the art fair, which will include oil paintings, watercolors, sketches, pottery, jewelry, photography, basket weaving, metal work, glass work, woodworking, and handcrafted note cards.
Admission is free and guests also will enjoy free refreshments of wine, soft drinks or non-alcoholic wassail and finger snacks.
A special part of the fair includes an opportunity to win a collectible art poster that has been donated to All Saints Episcopal Church by a Star Wars collector. This 1983 Return of the Jedi vintage movie poster is authentic, in near mint condition.
It is a Style A poster, one sided and measures 27x41 inches. The poster was rolled up after being removed from the spot where it hung in the
theater. It was won over five years ago in an auction from EMoviePosters.com, a well-known online, authentic, movie poster dealer owned by Bruce Hershenson.
Cine Masterpieces, one of the best-known online movie poster sellers is presently selling similar near mint, Style A posters for $500. Lottery tickets for the poster will be on sale at the door for $1.
For more information, call 336-854-9170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.