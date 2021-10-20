Fall Festival Fun
Members of the PTAs at Haynes-Inman and C.J. Greene education centers will host a Fall Festival Oct. 30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The family fun will be held at Haynes-Inman, 200 Haynes Road in Jamestown.
Included at the event will be a baked goods sale, hamburgers and hotdogs, raffle baskets, fire trucks and a performance by 1aChord, semifinalists on America’s Got Talent.
The festival is a fundraiser for the two schools. The community is invited to attend and support the Haynes-Inman Eagles and C.J. Greene Mustangs.
