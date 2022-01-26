Town implements emergency notification
With the necessary changes recently in garbage and recycling pick-ups, the Town of Jamestown started a new service — to automatically call residents with a message about changes. There were some “new user” pains and town employees hope it will work better next time.
However, it was discovered that nearly 200 customers do not have valid phone numbers on record with the Town. It is often critical to reach customers, particularly if there is a water leak, so a correct phone number is vital.
Contact Town Hall at 336-454-1138 and verify your correct number. You may also visit Town Hall at 301 E. Main St.
There soon will be a link on the Town’s website to verify or submit numbers.
