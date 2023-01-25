JBA plans Meet and Greet
The first meeting of the year for the Jamestown Business Association will be a Meet and Greet Jan. 30 at Simply Thai and Sushi Bar, 122 E. Main Street. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in learning more about JBA are invited to attend to network, meet the new officers and find out plans for the coming year.
The mission of JBA is to improve and promote the business community of Jamestown through active participation of its members. All persons or organizations wishing to further the quality of life and business in the Greater Jamestown business area are encouraged to join.
